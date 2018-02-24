NRA

Companies cut ties with NRA following Florida school shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Companies continue to cut ties with the National Rifle Association. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

By Eyewitness News
Companies continue to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

A handful of companies have ended discount programs with the NRA as the group aggressively resists calls for stricter gun control after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school last week.

The moves came as petitions circulated online targeting companies offering discounts to NRA members on its website. #BoycottNRA was trending on Twitter.

The latest is TrueCar. It's joining other car companies like Enterprise, Hertz and Avis, which are ending discount programs with the NRA.

MetLife is also ending discounts on home and auto policies for NRA members.

And the First National Bank of Omaha said it will no longer issue NRA-branded Visa credit-cards. It said the decision was made due to customer feedback.

Other companies include Delta Airlines, the software company Symantec, insurer Chubb Limited, Wyndham Hotels and Best Western hotels.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun controlparkland school shootinggun lawsNRA
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NRA
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
WATCH: Emma Gonzalez stands in silence in powerful speech
How companies cut ties, changed policies since Fla. shooting
Who is Dana Loesch, public face of the NRA?
More NRA
POLITICS
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News