Coronavirus News: Connecticut delays presidential primary until June

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday he has decided to move the state's April 28 presidential primary to a later date to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.The Democrat announced on Twitter the primary will now be held June 2, in coordination with other states and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.Connecticut is the latest state to postpone primary elections amid the global pandemic. Maryland, another state that was part of the April 28 primary, dubbed the "Acela Primary" or "I-95 Primary," also moved its primary to June 2.The other states to postpone are Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana and Ohio.Connecticut's change makes it mathematically impossible for Joe Biden to clinch the nomination before May. Merrill said in a tweet that the decision to change the date did not come lightly, but it will give local election officials more time to prepare."It's a recognition of the severity and nature of this crisis, and more steps may be necessary to guarantee that every Connecticut voter has an opportunity to cast their ballot," she said.----------