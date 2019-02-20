POLITICS

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont seeks major sales tax changes

FILE Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers his State of the State address at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. --
Gov. Ned Lamont is proposing changes to Connecticut's tax system, including imposing the sales tax on a long list of goods and services.

The Democrat's budget director, Melissa McCaw, said Wednesday that Lamont wants to impose a "level playing field."

Lamont's two-year $43.1 billion budget proposal eliminates sales tax exemptions for items from accounting services to vegetable seeds. Prior governors have tried to pare tax exemptions in the past but faced strong opposition.

The budget increases taxes on digital downloads and hotel rooms. There's also a 10-cent surcharge on plastic bags.

McCaw says no changes to the current sales or income tax rates are proposed.

Lamont also says he wants to meet with state employees to find budget savings, but he's not threatening layoffs.

The Democrat said Wednesday some people believe Connecticut needs a "Wisconsin Moment," where the state would "walk away from collective bargaining and tear up the contracts." Instead, Lamont says he wants an "anti-Wisconsin moment - a Connecticut moment," where Connecticut shows collective bargaining works for everyone.

Lamont says he plans to build on a program that provides state employees cash incentives for choosing cost-effective health services.

He's also seeking cost of living adjustments for future retired state employees. And his plan would also restructure the state's underfunded teacher's retirement plan.

The former businessman is also seeking a $15 an hour minimum wage and a paid family medical leave

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsconnecticutbudgettaxesHartfordConnecticut
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
Anti-Trump protesters say plow driver splashed them on purpose
Trump says he has 'absolute right' to declare an emergency
More Politics
Top Stories
NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen laid to rest on LI
AccuWeather: Snow falling across New York area
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-filled diaper
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
Murder investigation underway after man found dead in NY home
Child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Show More
New York area facing another blast of winter weather
Man accused of exposing himself, rubbing against 9-year-old girl
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
More News