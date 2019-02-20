Gov. Ned Lamont is proposing changes to Connecticut's tax system, including imposing the sales tax on a long list of goods and services.The Democrat's budget director, Melissa McCaw, said Wednesday that Lamont wants to impose a "level playing field."Lamont's two-year $43.1 billion budget proposal eliminates sales tax exemptions for items from accounting services to vegetable seeds. Prior governors have tried to pare tax exemptions in the past but faced strong opposition.The budget increases taxes on digital downloads and hotel rooms. There's also a 10-cent surcharge on plastic bags.McCaw says no changes to the current sales or income tax rates are proposed.Lamont also says he wants to meet with state employees to find budget savings, but he's not threatening layoffs.The Democrat said Wednesday some people believe Connecticut needs a "Wisconsin Moment," where the state would "walk away from collective bargaining and tear up the contracts." Instead, Lamont says he wants an "anti-Wisconsin moment - a Connecticut moment," where Connecticut shows collective bargaining works for everyone.Lamont says he plans to build on a program that provides state employees cash incentives for choosing cost-effective health services.He's also seeking cost of living adjustments for future retired state employees. And his plan would also restructure the state's underfunded teacher's retirement plan.The former businessman is also seeking a $15 an hour minimum wage and a paid family medical leave----------