Politics

Connecticut lawmaker arrested on DUI charges, leadership post suspended

(Shutterstock)

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut -- A Connecticut lawmaker who co-chairs the General Assembly's Public Safety Committee has been suspended from his leadership post after being arrested on a drunken driving charge.

Democratic Rep. Joe Verrengia of West Hartford, a retired sergeant from his city's police department, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence. The arrest was released on Thursday.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz of Berlin issued a statement Thursday saying he had suspended Verrengia from his chairmanship of the committee, which oversees police matters.

West Hartford Police say they received three 911 calls Wednesday about a vehicle stopped in the travel lane with its driver apparently asleep at the wheel. The car resumed traveling to Verrengia's home, where he was arrested.

Verrengia has declined commenting on the advice of his lawyer.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshartfordconnecticutduidrunk driving
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who danced in lion's den also entered giraffe exhibit: NYPD
Samurai sword-wielding man killed by liquor store owner: Police
Ex-husband sought after woman run over, slashed with machete
No horsing around: Couple keeps pet steed outside NYC home
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
3 hurt when 2-car accident sends SUV into NJ pizzeria
Victims ID'd in WWII plane crash at Connecticut airport
Show More
NY man gets 25 to life for smothering 7-year-old daughter
Robert De Niro's former assistant alleges sexism, abuse in lawsuit
1st vaping-related death reported in Connecticut: Officials
2 men convicted at trial after rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine testimony
Mets fire manager Mickey Callaway
More TOP STORIES News