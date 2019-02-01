CORY BOOKER

Who is Cory Booker? What to know about U.S. senator running for president in 2020

EMBED </>More Videos

Before he was elected to the Senate, Cory Booker served on Newark's city council and as the city's mayor. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Cory Booker, who announced Friday that he will run for president in 2020, was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Harrington Park, New Jersey.

Booker, who attended Stanford and Oxford before graduating from Yale, was first elected to the Newark City Council when he was 29 years old. He was elected mayor twice and served in office from 2006 until 2013.

He won a U.S. Senate seat during a 2013 special election, becoming the state's first African-American senator, and was re-elected for a full term in 2014. He is the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and also serves on the foreign relations, judiciary, small business and environmental committees.

SEE ALSO: Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2020 presidential electionpresidential raceu.s. & worldcory bookerdemocratsnew jersey politicsnew jersey newsNew Jersey
CORY BOOKER
Sen. Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential run
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
On Sandy anniversary, NJ offers new help to homeowners
More cory booker
POLITICS
Sen. Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential run
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
NJ's minimum wage to rise to $15 by 2024
Federal government intervenes for NYCHA reform
More Politics
Top Stories
Sen. Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential run
1 shot, 1 suspect sought in apparent Passaic police-involved shooting
Uber raising prices in New York City
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold followed by a warmup
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
VIDEO: Man accused of faking slip and fall at NJ business
Cause revealed after woman gets stuck in NYC elevator for 3 days
Family blames Long Island nursing home for father's death
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Show More
Search for missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island
NY-bound JetBlue flight returned to LA due to report of possible lightning strike
Family tied up and robbed in Upper West Side home invasion
More News