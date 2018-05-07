POLITICS

NYCHA residents give NYC Council members tour of living conditions

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Sandra Bookman has the latest on the authority.

Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
New York City Council members toured a NYCHA development in Brooklyn Monday for a first-hand look at the problems public housing residents have been living with.

The visit comes as the council looks to put billions of dollars into repairs for New York City public housing in the next budget.

NYCHA residents are leading council members on an "inspection tour" to show them the conditions of their homes.

The tours began at the Breukelen Houses in East New York.

Other visits will take place through the month at NYCHA complexes around the city, looking at problems such as crumbling walls, leaking pipes, rodents and dangerous mold.

Tenants and housing advocates say the objective is to force the city to acknowledge the issues and put enough money in the next city budget to repair them.

"We want Mayor de Blasio to put money in the budget so we can get this fixed," said NYCHA tenant Tita Concepcion. "Once and for all, for everyone, not just my building but for everyone. No one should be made to live like this."

In addition to repairing NYCHA's problems, the City Council is also supporting a proposal to build additional senior housing on existing NYCHA property.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsNYCHAnew york city councilCanarsieBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Embattled chairwoman of NYCHA preparing to resign
Cuomo signs executive order calling for monitor of NYCHA funds
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News