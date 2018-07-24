FORT DRUM, New York (WABC) --A Mexican couple detained while trying to visit their pregnant daughter at an Army fort in upstate New York have been released after paying $20,000 bond.
Margarito and Concepcion Silva were taken into custody on the 4th of July while visiting their daughter and her enlisted husband at Fort Drum. The Brooklyn couple, who have lived in the US for more than 20 years without authorization, reportedly showed New York City-issued ID cards along with Mexican passports.
Their daughter, Perla Silva, held a news conference with immigration advocates and New York City lawmakers two weeks ago in Brooklyn, where she wiped away tears and said her mother should be released because she has a serious heart condition that requires medication.
"We need to get my parents out now," she said, sobbing.
The incident was similar to another one that attracted public attention on June 1, when a citizen of Ecuador making a pizza delivery at an Army fort in Brooklyn was detained after presenting New York City's identification card to the guards there.
That man was also asked to show additional identification and was detained after a background check revealed there was a warrant for his arrest for immigration law violations.
Both he and the Silvas said they had visited military installations before without any problems.
Officials at Fort Drum and at Fort Hamilton, where the pizza deliveryman was arrested, said that Defense Department procedures require civilian visitors to present certain types of identification to get access to the base. New York's city-issued card, which was initially marketed to the public as a way for unauthorized immigrants to get official identification, is not among the accepted forms of ID.
Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the Silvas had admitted to border agents who interviewed them at Fort Drum that they were present in the U.S. illegally. CBP said in its statement that the Silvas had access to their medications.
