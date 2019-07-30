Politics

Court challenge Wednesday in Queens District Attorney race

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Democratic primary race for Queens District Attorney will be heading to court on Wednesday.

Melinda Katz was declared the official winner by the New York City Board of Elections.

She beat Tiffany Caban by just 60 votes, following a a two-week-long manual recount of more than 90,000 votes.

But Caban's campaign has filed a legal challenge over more than 100 ballots that were invalidated. Those ballots remain unopened.

Cabán and her team say if those ballots are opened and counted, they could tip the vote back to her.

"Our campaign is fighting to protect Queens voters from being disenfranchised and allow their voices to be heard," Caban campaign spokeswoman Monica Klein said.

Katz released the following statement:

"While it is everyone's right to avail themselves of the judicial process, I urge all participants in this hard-fought election to come together and join me in beginning the hard work of reforming the criminal justice system in Queens. This is a major moment for this borough, and it will take the support of all its residents to make this effort a success. I will be spending the months ahead preparing for this critical task."

The primary winner is expected to win the general election in November.

Watch the Board meeting below:



----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityqueensprimary electiondemocratspolitics
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boom of crane partially collapses in Manhattan
Hero MTA operator stops train, helps suicidal woman on tracks
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
NJ man with dementia missing in Great Smoky Mountains
How to protect yourself from the Capital One security breach
EXCLUSIVE: NYPD body cam video records shooting, dramatic chase
Show More
Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot against ex's mother, daughter
What to know ahead of this week's Democratic debates
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms pop up
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
More TOP STORIES News