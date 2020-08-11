2020 Vote: Connecticut votes amid power outages, candidate quits after arrest

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday is primary day in Connecticut, with voters heading to polling places that may be running on generators because of the ongoing power outages related to Tropical Storm Isaias.
Many opted to vote by mail, but what was supposed to be a dry run for the November general election has been hampered by the storm cleanup. Some roads are still impassable.
Bevelvyn McLaughlin said she was proud of her "I voted" sticker, even though a trip to the polls means plexiglass partitions and wearing PPE in a primary that was postponed more than three months due to the pandemic.
Thousands of people still don't have power a week after the storm hit the area.
Polling opened at 6 a.m. with a mask requirement to enter, and poll workers are wearing mandatory PPE.
Turnout expected to be very low due to mail-in and drop-off ballots.
"It's really important the people be able to vote and be able to vote safely," Governor Ned Lamont said. "Things got slowed up a little bit, that's why we're giving you some extra time, make sure we really have it right in November."
Absentee ballots usually have to be received by Primary Day, but this time around, they're counting them as long as they're postmarked by Tuesday and received by Thursday.
In the Republican primary in the 1st Congressional District, the party-endorsed candidate Mary Fay, a financial services executive and member of the West Hartford Town Council, is being challenged by James Griffin of Bristol, a West Point graduate who worked on military and budget issues during a career in Washington.
Meanwhile, the 2nd Congressional District GOP primary got more complicated when the party-endorsed candidate, Thomas Gilmer, dropped out of the race Tuesday following his arrest in an assault case.
Gilmer was arrested Monday night on charges of with first-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree strangulation. He posted a $5,000 bond. The charges stem from a July 22, 2020 incident in Wethersfield, police said.
"I cannot in good conscience move forward in this campaign while I am simultaneously forced to clear my name. And clear my name I will," Gilmer said in a statement obtained by The Hartford Courant.
Gilmer, 29, of Madison, had received the party's endorsement in the race. With voting already under way, his name could not be removed from ballots, and many already have been cast in an election where huge numbers are voting by absentee ballot amid the coronavirus.
"Were he to win and if we receive a formal notification that he removed himself from the ballot then the Republican Party can nominate someone (for the general election) according to their party rules," said Gabe Rosenberg, a spokesman for the Connecticut Secretary of the State.
Gilmer's opponent is Justin Anderson, of East Haddam, a lieutenant colonel in the Connecticut Army National Guard who served two combat tours in Afghanistan. The winner of the race in November will face U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, a Democrat who is favored to win re-election, to represent a district spanning eastern Connecticut.
Polls are open until 8 p.m., and only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote in the primary.
(Some information from the Associated Press)
