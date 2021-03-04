Governor Cuomo's accusers speak out on sexual harassment claims

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10385932" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Cuomo is apologizing for making his accusers feel uncomfortable.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two of the three women who have accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment are speaking out and sharing their story.Charlotte Bennet spoke to CBS News on Thursday night and said she knew exactly what the governor was saying."I thought, he's trying to sleep with me, the governor is trying to sleep with me and I'm very uncomfortable," she said during the interview on the CBS Evening News. "He asked me if age difference matters... I'm 25. Without explicitly saying it, he implied... he was lonely."Former Cuomo adviser Lindsey Boylan told Harper's Bazaar in an article published Thursday that she woke up one day in December, and saw Cuomo "being floated for attorney general, the highest law enforcement position in the U.S."She had tweeted earlier about an abusive workplace environment in the administration, but after an unnamed woman reached out to her with a story of being harassed by Cuomo and seeing the possibility of him in the Biden administration being raised, she said, "I didn't think about it at all. ... I began tweeting about my experience."The 36-year-old Boylan worked for Cuomo's team from March 2015 to October 2018 and recounted her story of sexual harassment in the series of Twitter posts. Boylan elaborated on her accusations in a Feb. 24 Medium post in which she said Cuomo once suggested a game of strip poker and on another occasion kissed her without her consent.As the calls continue for the governor to resign, many at a protest outside his office Thursday said his apology was insincere."I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable," Cuomo said. "I never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable. And, I certainly never ever meant to offend anyone. Or, hurt anyone. Or, cause anyone any pain. That is the last thing I would ever want to do."While he promised that he never inappropriately touched anyone, some say it was a tone deaf moment."Your words did touch, your words touched deeper than your hands can go...your words created fear, your words created doubt," said activist Tahira Moore.While Cuomo says he has no intention of resigning, on Friday, the legislature will begin to formulate a plan for stripping him of his emergency powers during the pandemic.New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting the investigation into the claims made by Bennett, Boylan and a woman that Cuomo met at a wedding.Cuomo pledged his full cooperation with the investigation and apologized for making women feel uncomfortable."The lawyers say that I shouldn't say anything until that review is over, I'm a lawyer too, but I want New Yorkers to hear directly from me on that. I fully support a woman's right to come forward, it should be encouraged in every way. I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it, I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it, and that is not easy to say but it is the truth," Cuomo said.The governor profusely apologized while asking the people of New York to wait for the facts to come out."I ask the people of this state to wait for the facts of the attorney general's report before forming an opinion, get the facts please before forming an opinion," Cuomo said.He was clear in saying he would not resign when asked by reporters if he should step aside."I'm going to do the job the people of the state elected me to do," he said.The governor called the situation a learning experience."I also want you to know that I have learned from what has been an incredible, difficult situation for me as well as other people, and I've learned an important lesson. I'm sorry, I'm sorry for whatever pain I caused anyone, I never intended it, and I will be the better for this experience," he said.Attorney Debra Katz, who is representing Bennett, said the news conference "was full of falsehoods and inaccurate information, and New Yorkers deserve better."Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "No, I don't think it changes anything," of the governor's apology.