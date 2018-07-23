POLITICS

Governor Cuomo calls on President Trump to apologize for federal hurricane response in Puerto Rico

Governor Cuomo blasted the federal government's hurricane response in Puerto Rico as he made his 5th visit to the island since Maria hit last year.

ALBANY, New York --
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says President Donald Trump owes the people of Puerto Rico a personal apology.

The Democratic governor traveled to the island territory on Monday, leading a group of volunteers working to rebuild storm-damaged homes.

Cuomo again blasted the federal response to last year's Hurricane Maria, saying the Trump administration hasn't done enough to help.

It's the fifth time Cuomo has traveled to Puerto Rico since Maria hit the U.S. territory last year. The state has contributed food, water and first-aid supplies and dispatched utility workers, nurses and other professionals. In addition, hundreds of volunteers from New York have so far rebuilt 90 homes on the island.

Cuomo, who returns home Tuesday, says New York is committed to assisting Puerto Rico as long as help is needed.

Related Topics:
politicspuerto ricohurricane marianew york governorandrew cuomoPresident Donald TrumpAlbanyNew York
