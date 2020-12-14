Politics

NY Gov. Cuomo denies former aide's sexual harassment allegations

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday denied a former aide's allegations over the weekend that he sexually harassed her by making inappropriate comments about her appearance.

Cuomo told reporters the claims that former economic adviser Lindsey Boylan made in a series of tweets Sunday were "not true."

"I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has," the 63-year-old Democratic governor said, making his first comments on the allegations. "But it's just not true."

Cuomo's press secretary previously denied the claims on his behalf.

Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, tweeted that Cuomo "sexually harassed me for years." She added that "many saw it, and watched."

ALSO READ: Cuomo among contenders for attorney general pick, source says
EMBED More News Videos

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is one of several contenders under consideration by President-elect Joe Biden for the role of attorney general.



"I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years," she continued.

Boylan, 36, worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 to October 2018, serving first as executive vice president of Empire State Development and then as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development.

Earlier this month, Boylan tweeted that working in Cuomo's administration was the worst job she ever had, calling the environment "beyond toxic."

Personnel memos written in 2018 and obtained by The Associated Press indicated that Boylan resigned after she was confronted about complaints about her own office behavior.

Boylan did not provide details of Cuomo's alleged harassment and didn't respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Boylan tweeted Sunday, "To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists. I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops."

Cuomo didn't answer when asked Monday if he remembered instances where he commented on Boylan's looks, instead reiterating that he denied her allegations.

"On the tweets, I totally respect a woman's right - fought for a woman's right to express any concern, any issue she has in the workplace. I support that. But the tweets were simply not true."

MORE NEWS: Family kicked off NJ-bound flight due to 2-year-old mask violation
EMBED More News Videos

A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.

(edited)

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york cityandrew cuomosexual harassment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Watch: Here's how much snow to expect
NY, NYC headed for another shutdown, mayor & governor warn
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
1st COVID vaccine in US given to NYC critical care nurse
NJ anticipates state's 1st COVID vaccinations
COVID Live Updates: US passes grim 300,000 deaths milestone
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 8 years after shooting
Show More
Indoor dining ends in NYC as winter storm approaches
College students thank professor in viral Zoom surprise
Crunch time for COVID-19 relief as bipartisan bills unveiled
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
AccuWeather Forecast: Rain and wet snow
More TOP STORIES News