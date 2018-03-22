POLITICS

Governor Cuomo: No state budget unless NYCHA improvements approved

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has the latest developments on NYCHA.

By
THE BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
Governor Andrew Cuomo is threatening to not sign the state budget unless the legislature authorizes repairs for New York City public housing buildings.

The New York City Housing Authority is funded and operated by the federal government and the city, but Cuomo has pledged $550 million in state aid only if an outside contractor is hired to make improvements.

"If this budget does not have a solution for the NYCHA tenants, I won't sign the budget," he said.

Cuomo made the announcement after touring an apartment in the Forest Houses in the Bronx, the second visit to a NYCHA complex in less than a week.

He stopped by an apartment occupied by an elderly woman who suffered a stroke, with her son showing Cuomo walls that are crumbling, damage that has been painted over, a gas stove that is not working, and cooking that has to be done by a hot plate. There's also roach infestation.

Cuomo accused NYCHA of mismanagement, but he stopped short of saying he's seeking control.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has criticized the tours as photo ops, and City Hall spokesperson Olivia Lapeyrolerie released the following statement:

"We understand the Governor's obsession with the Mayor has prevented him from learning how NYCHA funding works, but the truth is NYCHA is spending hundreds of millions of dollars each year to fill the hole left by state and federal underinvestment. Instead of lying about the facts to feed his political obsession, the Governor should give NYCHA tenants the money he has promised and refuses to deliver."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsNYCHApublic housingandrew cuomobill de blasioNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News