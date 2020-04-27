coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Governor Cuomo now 53% favorable among Republicans, first time in 6 years

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Cuomo's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has boosted his approval rating, even among Republicans.

Cuomo's favorability rating is 77% to 21%, his highest since February 2011, according to a Siena College poll.

By a 78%-16% margin, voters say they trust Cuomo over President Donald Trump to make a determination about opening New York, according to the poll of registered New York State voters.

92% of people polled support wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained. 87% support Gov. Cuomo's New York State "On Pause" Executive Order.

"Mired in middling poll numbers for the last two years, Cuomo is feeling the love from New Yorkers of all stripes in year three of his third term, and his first global pandemic. He is viewed favorably by 90 percent of Democrats, 73 percent of independents and 53 percent of Republicans, his first time favorable with Republicans in more than six years," said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. "His 71-28 percent job performance rating this month bests last month's all-time high, and is up strikingly from a negative 36-63 percent rating just two months ago.

51% of those polled know someone who has tested positive and 32% know someone who has died from COVID.

Read the full findings:
https://scri.siena.edu/2020/04/27/coronavirus-pandemic-pushes-cuomo-to-record-high-ratings-voters-trust-cuomo-over-trump-on-ny-reopening-78-16/

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City

Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio's daily coronavirus briefing
Long Island teacher survives COVID-19
City official calls for free MTA fares for essential workers
Pepcid being used in new coronavirus drug trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio's daily coronavirus briefing
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Woman 'stunned' by crowded AA flight from NYC to N. Carolina
Reopening New York: What the coming months could look like
Gov. Murphy to unveil NJ road map to reopening
Sign of hope in Jersey City where parks reopen
City official calls for free MTA fares for essential workers
Show More
Attacker hits deli worker with hard object in Midtown
NJ officer pushes driver to safety during fire at Taco Bell
Pepcid being used in new coronavirus drug trial
Nurse drives from NJ to Queens to save 82-year-old patient
No COVID-19 here: Life in areas with 0 confirmed cases
More TOP STORIES News