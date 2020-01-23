New York Gov. Cuomo proposes legalizing e-bikes, e-scooters with safety measures

It's part of the FY 2021 Executive Budget.
The legislation addresses the concern that e-bike and scooter users, primarily delivery drivers, have been subject to unfair restrictions on these bicycles, while ensuring strong statewide measures for the safety of riders, pedestrians and drivers, the governor said.
"We need an alternative to automobiles driving in New York City - the volume is paralyzing, the cost is prohibitive and it is environmentally destructive," Cuomo said. "New transportation technologies like e-bikes and e-scooters pose exciting potential as a sustainable alternative to vehicles, but we need clear laws and regulations that put the safety of riders and pedestrians first."
The legislation includes statewide provisions for traffic and operating requirements for e-bikes and scooters, including:
Localities can create further regulations, including but not limited to setting a maximum speed that is lower than the statewide requirement, setting clothing requirements for riding in dark hours, and opting out entirely of allowing these bicycles.
