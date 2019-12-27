Politics

Governor Cuomo proposes new plan for high speed rail in New York

ALBANY, New York -- The governor proposed Thursday a study to look into what it would take to bring high-speed rail to New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing bringing together outside experts to look at the state's past reports on high-speed rail and come up with a new plan. The Democrat's idea was released Thursday as part of the governor's 2020 State of the State agenda.

The Democrat says previous plans over the last two decades have long said high-speed rail projects would take decades and prove unaffordable in New York.

The governor says most of New York's population lives along the Amtrak's Empire Corridor through New York City, Albany and Buffalo, and those those lines often average 51 miles per hour. He has said that makes travel on them the "slowest method available for New Yorkers."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomoamtrakhigh speed rail
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old boy hit by car in Brooklyn, driver arrested
Mother walking with child beaten in 5th anti-Semitic attack
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower
Finishing touches added to New Year's Eve Ball in NYC
Police officers rush into burning house to save 82-year-old man
Show More
4 flu deaths reported in CT, flu cases on the rise in NY
Why one NY barber is cutting hair in the back of a truck
NYPD locates juvenile in murder of Tessa Majors
5-year-old girl knocked down, run over by school bus
Police officers taken to hospital after shots fired in Jersey City
More TOP STORIES News