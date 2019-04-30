Politics

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs law to ban offshore drilling on New York coast

EMBED <>More Videos

The latest on the law to ban offshore drilling in New York.

ALBANY, New York -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a new ban on drilling for oil and gas off the New York coast.

The Democrat was joined by musician Billy Joel for a bill signing Monday on Long Island.

Members of the Democrat-led state Legislature passed the ban earlier this year following the Trump administration's proposal to open up more coastal areas to drilling.

Specifically, the ban would bar state permits for drilling or oil or gas exploration in offshore areas controlled by the state.

That would make it much more difficult for any drilling to occur close to coastal New York, even in waters controlled by the federal government.

Opponents to drilling off the Long Island coast say it would put the local environment, water quality and human health at risk.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsalbanyandrew cuomobanlawsbilly joel
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 hurt in crash involving at least 12 vehicles in New Jersey
Strangers run to aid of woman being stabbed in NY parking lot
Oscar-nominated director John Singleton dead at 51
Police ID suspect in NY fatal shooting as 15-year-old 8th grader
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein submits letter of resignation
Army vet arrested in terror plot targeting Southern California
7 On Your Side: Teacher on tape verbally abusing students
Show More
15-month-old dies after being bitten by Rottweiler
Residents protest noise and disruption from LIRR project
Police officer suspended after altercation over dog in Brooklyn
Fire tears through popular Long Island bakery
Woodstock 50 in question after investor pulls funding
More TOP STORIES News