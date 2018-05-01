POLITICS

Cuomo signs bill taking guns from domestic abusers, proposes extending waiting period

Dave Evans reports on tighter gun laws in New York state.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday signed legislation to remove guns from domestic abusers and close a loophole in state law that he says will ensure domestic abusers are required to surrender all firearms, not just handguns.

Cuomo also announced he is advancing new legislation to extend the waiting period for individuals who are not immediately approved to purchase a firearm through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System from three days to 10 days.

"In a time when gun violence continues to relentlessly torment communities across the country while our federal government refuses to act, New York must lead the charge to end this epidemic once and for all," Cuomo said. "With this legislation, we can sever the undeniable connection between domestic abuse and deadly gun violence, and continue to build upon the strongest gun laws in the nation."

Now, a domestic abuse convicted of even a misdemeanor will be unable to purchase a gun and must surrender any he or she already has.

"Common sense," Cuomo said. "Common sense. If you have a domestic violence perpetrator or you have a person with an order of protection, take away the gun. You know the situation."

Cuomo, up for re-election this year, is making a name for himself on gun control and even invited a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, to the event.

"It's been 66 days since the shooting at my school, and nothing has changed in Washington," Aalayah Eastman said.

Despite little new gun legislation, Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi claims new federal laws are coming.

"You and your colleagues from Parkland, they are going to make the difference," she said. "This is the tipping point."

The bill Cuomo signed Tuesday actually became law a few weeks ago when the new budget took effect, but the extension in the background check waiting period likely faces a tough fight in Albany.

