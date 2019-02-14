POLITICS

Child Victims Act signed into law by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

11am: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs Child Victims Act

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York --
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is signing legislation that would extend the statute of limitations so sexual abuse victims have more time to seek criminal charges or sue their abusers.

It is happening at an event in lower Manhattan.

In addition to giving molestation victims more time to sue their alleged abusers or seek criminal charges, the law will open a one-year window for lawsuits now barred by the statute of limitations.

The measure was blocked for the past decade by Republicans who controlled the state Senate.

Democrats took control of the chamber in the November elections, and the Senate and Democrat-controlled Assembly approved the legislation last month.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschild sex assaultNew York CityLower Manhattan
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Unhappy Trump appears likely to accept border budget deal
Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe
Cuomo urges Trump to rethink tax changes
More Politics
Top Stories
Police identify teen victim in Bronx sidewalk stabbing
First look at fake gun that police say led to fatal friendly fire
Suspect in NYPD death a 'career criminal' behind dangerous pranks
'My battery is low and it's getting dark': Opportunity's last message to scientists
57-year-old woman struck by, pinned under car while walking dog
Teens say man filmed them while shopping in NJ Target
Retro TWA Hotel at JFK Airport begins taking reservations
Jussie Smollett: 'I am not weak'
Show More
Man caught driving with 53 license suspensions, police say
Suspect wanted for attacking woman with bat in Wyandanch
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Police: LI worker's legs severed in construction accident
Gunman caught on camera approaching victim in Queens murder
More News