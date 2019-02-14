Gov. Andrew Cuomo is signing legislation that would extend the statute of limitations so sexual abuse victims have more time to seek criminal charges or sue their abusers.It is happening at an event in lower Manhattan.In addition to giving molestation victims more time to sue their alleged abusers or seek criminal charges, the law will open a one-year window for lawsuits now barred by the statute of limitations.The measure was blocked for the past decade by Republicans who controlled the state Senate.Democrats took control of the chamber in the November elections, and the Senate and Democrat-controlled Assembly approved the legislation last month.----------