POLITICS

Gov. Cuomo signs executive order calling for monitor of NYCHA funds

EMBED </>More Videos

Political reporter Dave Evans has more on Gov. Cuomo's order for a monitor of NYCHA funds.

Dave B. Evans
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) signed an executive order Monday creating a new independent monitor to oversee $250 million in the state budget for needed NYCHA repairs.

When added to the money for NYCHA in the pipeline from last year, it brings the total to $550 million.

Governor Cuomo has ripped NYCHA, a city agency, for dragging its feet on repairs and lead inspections.

"Get something done! You know people are living in terrible conditions. Get it done. No excuse," he said Monday

Earlier this year NYCHA said it would take three or four years to fix old boilers and get heat to tenants who've suffered for months.

Governor Cuomo says the budget increase and the executive order will fast-track repairs, getting them done within the next 12 months.

City Hall responded with Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Alicia Glen issuing a letter urging the governor to release the money as soon as possible.

In her letter she wrote, "The clock on actual design work can only begin once the State has released funding. It has been 357 days since the State allocated $200 million. Not a dollar of that funding has ever been delivered."

Monday Gov. Cuomo shot back that the money is coming, not to NYCHA, but to his newly-appointed monitor. "Anybody who says I should have given money to NYCHA doesn't know what they are talking about because that is the problem," said the governor.

The mayor, city council and NYCHA tenant association will choose a monitor within 60 days and then a contractor within 30 days to get repairs done quickly at NYCHA.

"NYCHA said we're going to do it in three years, that is too little and that is too late," said Cuomo.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsNYCHApoliticsandrew cuomoNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News