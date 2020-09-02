Cuomo slams Trump over reports of defunding New York City

As much as Donald Trump wants New York City to drop dead, we will never let this stand.



This has nothing to do with "law and order". This is a racist campaign stunt out of the Oval Office to attack millions of people of color. https://t.co/w7tzJxc8wW — Bill Neidhardt (@BNeidhardt) September 2, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In a scathing statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said from the point of view of NYC, President Donald Trump is the worst president in history amid reports he is threatening to defund the city.Trump has reportedly ordered the federal government to begin the process of defunding New York City and other cities with protests and rising crime, according to the New York Post.Cuomo says everything Trump could do in his power to hurt NYC he has done."As far as this statement he's going to stop funding for New York City, he is not a king, he thinks he's a king but he's not, he's a president and there is a constitution and there are laws, nothing that he knows anything about but the federal budget is appropriated by law with conditions of funding by law," Cuomo said. "The statutes contain the funding conditions and he can't override the law. I suspect it's more of a political statement that he's making than anything else."Cuomo said what the president is talking about is also illegal.Mayor Bill de Blasio's spokesman also released a statement on Twitter saying this will never stand:"As much as Donald Trump wants New York City to drop dead, we will never let this stand. This has nothing to do with "law and order". This is a racist campaign stunt out of the Oval Office to attack millions of people of color."Cuomo also slammed Trump's handling of the COVID pandemic and said he is the cause of coronavirus in New York."It is his negligence that brought it here and his arrogance that he won't provide state and local funding to help states and cities recover from the pandemic that his negligence caused," Cuomo said.----------