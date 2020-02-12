Politics

Cuomo to meet with Trump about DHS's Trusted Traveler, DMV compromise

FILE- In this March 2, 2018, file photo, passengers stand in line as they wait to pass through a TSA security checkpoint at JFK International Airport in New York.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will meet with President Trump Thursday.

Governor Cuomo has a new offer to share information for state residents looking to enroll in the Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler Program

He said he will allow federal access to the state's Department of Motor Vehicle system, but only to access information for New Yorkers applying to the program.

Cuomo also seemed to support a bail reform compromise floated Wednesday morning by state senate Democrats, to abolish bail altogether in exchange increasing the types of crimes for which a suspect could be held and increasing judges' authority to hold them.

In fact, Cuomo claimed "That's my original plan I put forth last year," during an appearance on Long Island News Radio. "Let's take money out of the cash bail system."

