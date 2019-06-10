NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo is now planning to overhaul the MTA board he controls.
Cuomo said the agency has "been a management failure to the people of New York."
The governor says he's going to put new members on the board who have a better handle on management and finances.
It comes after two time-keeping clocks were damaged as the MTA attempts to crack down on employee overtime abuse.
Transportation advocates say replacing current board members is extreme.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Governor Cuomo to overhaul MTA board
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News