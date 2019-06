Governor Cuomo to overhaul MTA board

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo is now planning to overhaul the MTA board he controls.Cuomo said the agency has "been a management failure to the people of New York."The governor says he's going to put new members on the board who have a better handle on management and finances.It comes after two time-keeping clocks were damaged as the MTA attempts to crack down on employee overtime abuse.Transportation advocates say replacing current board members is extreme.----------