Governor Cuomo to overhaul MTA board

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo is now planning to overhaul the MTA board he controls.

Cuomo said the agency has "been a management failure to the people of New York."

The governor says he's going to put new members on the board who have a better handle on management and finances.

It comes after two time-keeping clocks were damaged as the MTA attempts to crack down on employee overtime abuse.

Transportation advocates say replacing current board members is extreme.

