NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo will give his 2021 State of the State address on Monday.
He's expected to propose an expansion of telehealth access in New York.
The legislation aims to modernize outdated regulations.
"While New York State has been on the cutting edge of promoting telehealth for its residents, the adoption of telehealth by both patients and providers has been slow," Governor Cuomo said. "COVID-19 has changed not only the way we live, but the way healthcare providers support their patients, especially in regard to mental health. New Yorkers have adapted throughout 2020, but it is time to push telehealth to the next level in New York State and fully integrate it into our existing healthcare system. These proposals will better allocate our healthcare and technological resources for the 21st century."
It will also seek to streamline access to quality healthcare as well as mental health and substance use disorder services in underserved communities.
Governor Cuomo is expected to touch on several other major proposals, including marijuana legalization, online sports betting and expansion of voting rights, as well as ballot-counting improvements.
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Governor Cuomo to push telehealth expansion during NY's State of the State
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News