amazon

Gov. Cuomo urging Amazon to reconsider decision not to build headquarters in Queens

By Eyewitness News
Updated 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has confirmed that he is still trying to convince Amazon to reconsider its decision not to build a headquarter in Queens.

The governor said Thursday that he has been in talks with Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, but so far he has not changed his position.

Bezos abruptly cancelled plans to build a headquarters in Long Island City after vocal opposition from some New York lawmakers.

"I've had many conversations with Amazon," said Cuomo. "I hope that they reconsider. Up until now, we haven't seen any change in their position. It would be helpful if the State Senate said that they would approve it; that would be helpful. But in the meantime I haven't heard any changes."

The New York Times reports Cuomo is offering "guarantees of support".

Amazon announced in November that it had chosen the Long Island City neighborhood in Queens for one of two new headquarters, with the other in northern Virginia. The company had planned to spend $2.5 billion building its new New York City office.

But the company pulled out of the deal that would have brought 25,000 jobs to New York City.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins released the following statement:
"I have always been clear that I support job creation and was disappointed with Amazon's decision and hoped they would reconsider. I have also repeatedly indicated my willingness to work with Amazon in the best interests of our state and affected communities. It is clear that this process exposed serious flaws in our economic development programs that need to be reformed for future projects."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityqueenslong island cityamazon
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in Queens
AMAZON
Sheriff: 1 body recovered in crash of Amazon cargo plane
Mayor de Blasio writes scathing op-ed on Amazon
Blame game after Amazon cancels plans to build HQ in NYC
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
TOP STORIES
Repairs complete, service nearly fully restored after LIRR crash
Updated 2 hours ago
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Updated 2 hours ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Reunited! Beloved 'bodega cat' stolen from Bronx deli returned
Updated 2 hours ago
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
Show More
1 dead, 10 hurt including firefighters in Staten Island fire
Updated 2 hours ago
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
Funeral held for mom killed by enraged driver at 7-Eleven
Video: Man opens fire on busy Bronx street with child nearby
Updated 4 minutes ago
School dismissal creating dangerous situation for fire department
Updated 2 hours ago
More TOP STORIES News