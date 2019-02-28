Gov. Cuomo urging Amazon to reconsider decision not to build headquarters in Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has confirmed that he is still trying to convince Amazon to reconsider its decision not to build a headquarter in Queens.
The governor said Thursday that he has been in talks with Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, but so far he has not changed his position.
Bezos abruptly cancelled plans to build a headquarters in Long Island City after vocal opposition from some New York lawmakers.
"I've had many conversations with Amazon," said Cuomo. "I hope that they reconsider. Up until now, we haven't seen any change in their position. It would be helpful if the State Senate said that they would approve it; that would be helpful. But in the meantime I haven't heard any changes."
The New York Times reports Cuomo is offering "guarantees of support".
Amazon announced in November that it had chosen the Long Island City neighborhood in Queens for one of two new headquarters, with the other in northern Virginia. The company had planned to spend $2.5 billion building its new New York City office.
But the company pulled out of the deal that would have brought 25,000 jobs to New York City.
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins released the following statement:
"I have always been clear that I support job creation and was disappointed with Amazon's decision and hoped they would reconsider. I have also repeatedly indicated my willingness to work with Amazon in the best interests of our state and affected communities. It is clear that this process exposed serious flaws in our economic development programs that need to be reformed for future projects."
