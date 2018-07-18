A new poll released Wednesday gives Governor Andrew Cuomo a commanding and widening lead in this year's Democratic gubernatorial primary race against political newcomer, actress Cynthia Nixon.Back on May 2nd, Cuomo led by 22 points but Wednesday's poll has him up by 36 points, 59-23.Cuomo, according to the latest Quinnipiac University Poll, leads in every polling category; among women 58-20, among men 60-28 and among non-white Democrats, Cuomo leads 65-18.Nixon's campaign fired back with a biting response. Spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said, "The poll surveyed registered voters, a poor reflection of the electorate likely to vote on Thursday, September 13th."The Nixon campaign is hoping this race turns out like the June primary, pitting incumbent Congressman Joe Crowley against challenger Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.Hitt said Nixon voters are motivated. "Joe Crowley's poll had him up by 35 points. He lost by 15," Hitt said.Cuomo has basically ignored Nixon in this primary. Instead, he has focused on President Donald Trump.A new TV ad from Cuomo claims "with Trump and the Supreme Court threatening Roe v. Wade, Andrew Cuomo is fighting back and leading the way."Cuomo has more than $31 million in his campaign war chest, Nixon just $600,000. However, her campaign points out 97 percent of her contributions come from small donations, less than $200. The bulk of Cuomo's donations are large, sometimes $25,000 or more.On Tuesday, Nixon said, "On the first day of our fundraising, we received more small donor donations than Andrew Cuomo received in seven years."----------