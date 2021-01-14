Gov. Cuomo focuses on public sector redevelopment in day 4 of New York State of State address

Thursday's segment will wrap up the governor's 2021 State of the State address, streamed live this year in a multi-part format four days due to COVID-inspired restrictions.
On Wednesday, Cuomo unveiled a series of renewable energy projects as part of his focus on the green economy.
Tuesday's segment focused on programs to bring back the arts in the state, and to increase broadband access for low-income New Yorkers.
And on Monday, Cuomo kicked off the series by outlining his plans to vaccinate millions in the state and jumpstart New York's flagging economy.
