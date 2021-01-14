Politics

Gov. Cuomo focuses on public sector redevelopment in day 4 of New York State of State address

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to outline his vision for public sector redevelopment during day four of his State of the State address.

Thursday's segment will wrap up the governor's 2021 State of the State address, streamed live this year in a multi-part format four days due to COVID-inspired restrictions.

On Wednesday, Cuomo unveiled a series of renewable energy projects as part of his focus on the green economy.

Tuesday's segment focused on programs to bring back the arts in the state, and to increase broadband access for low-income New Yorkers.

And on Monday, Cuomo kicked off the series by outlining his plans to vaccinate millions in the state and jumpstart New York's flagging economy.

MORE COVID NEWS: Citi Field, possibly Yankee Stadium to become mega-vaccination sites
