Clarence Thomas: Nominated by former Pres. George H. W. Bush, took seat Oct. 23, 1991

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Nominated by former Pres. Bill Clinton, took seat Aug. 10, 1993

Stephen G. Breyer: Nominated by former Pres. Bill Clinton, took seat Aug. 3, 1994

Samuel A. Alito Jr.: Nominated by former Pres. George W. Bush, took seat Jan. 31, 2006

Sonia Sotomayor: Nominated by former Pres. Barack Obama, took seat Aug. 8, 2009

Elena Kagan: Nominated by former Pres. Barack Obama, took seat Aug. 7, 2010

Neil M. Gorsuch: Nominated by Pres. Donald Trump, took seat April 10, 2017

Brett Kavanaugh: Nominated by Pres. Donald Trump, sworn in Oct. 6, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Saturday, replacing retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Here's how the U.S. Supreme Court stands right now.Since 1869, the court has had nine members. John G. Roberts Jr. serves as the Chief Justice of the United States. Roberts was nominated by former Pres. George W. Bush and took his seat Sept. 29, 2005.The Supreme Court also contains eight associate justices: