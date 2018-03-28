POLITICS

Cynthia Nixon calls public housing conditions 'devastating'

Sandra Bookman has more on Nixon's NYCHA visit. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn --
Actress and gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon has visited a New York City public housing high-rise where she says conditions are "devastating."

Nixon toured the Albany Houses on Wednesday along with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Some residents say they use the toilets while holding open umbrellas under leaking ceilings. They say holes in walls used by rodents don't get fixed for years.

Nixon says the bad conditions are "killing the residents here." She says it shouldn't be this way in 2018.

She is challenging incumbent Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Cuomo is fighting for $550 million in state funding for the New York City Housing Authority. He said Wednesday he won't sign the state budget unless it includes "real and immediate remedies" for the authority's tenants.

