Politics

Mayor de Blasio says President Trump would be arrested if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue

NEW YORK CITY, New York -- Yes, of course President Donald Trump would be arrested if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says.

De Blasio, a Democrat, was asked about that hypothetical scenario Thursday, a day after Trump's lawyers told a federal appeals court a sitting president cannot legally be investigated or prosecuted for a criminal act while still in office, even if it involved a cold-blooded murder.

Poppycock, says de Blasio, who oversees New York's 35,000-member police force.

"If anybody shoots someone, they get arrested. I don't care if they're the president of the United States or anybody else," de Blasio said during a question-and-answer session with reporters. "If you shoot someone, you should get arrested and we would arrest him."

Trump's lawyers were forced into an unusual argument about the limits of presidential immunity Wednesday during a hearing over whether the president can shield himself from a state grand jury subpoena seeking his tax returns.

Judge Denny Chin asked Trump attorney William S. Consovoy what local authorities could do if the Republican president shot somebody on Fifth Avenue, a reference to a boast Trump made in January 2016 that he could shoot someone and not lose voters.

"Local authorities couldn't investigate. They couldn't do anything about it?" Chin asked.

Consovoy said local authorities could act once a president was removed from office.

"Well, I'm talking about while in office," Chin said. "Nothing could be done? That's your position?"

Consovoy answered: "That is correct. That is correct. Yes."

De Blasio, who recently ended a campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, said he disagreed.

"Anyone calls themselves a lawyer who could say that should not be a lawyer, let's start with that," he said. "But if you shoot someone, that's a crime, and no one is above the law. He would be arrested. Period."

An email seeking comment was sent to Consovoy.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, has sought Trump's tax records as part of an investigation that includes an examination of the Trump Organization's role in buying the silence of two women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

Trump has called the investigation "presidential harassment."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citypresident donald trumpmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Deli worker charged with fatally stabbing man in Bronx store
Worker killed by elevator at NYC construction site
AccuWeather: Sunshine mixing with clouds Friday
Opponents huddle around soccer player after hijab comes loose during match
NYPD: Officer shot in NYC was struck by suspect's bullet
Cats dumped at NJ shelter overnight with $200 cash
Show More
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Teen says Uber driver terrorized her for an hour on LI
NYC neighborhood outraged over racially offensive Halloween display
Hudson Yards previews 'Edge,' 100-story outdoor sky deck
13-year-old accused of killing teen while playing with gun in NJ
More TOP STORIES News