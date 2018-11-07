POLITICS

Dead Bunny Ranch brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat

EMBED </>More Videos

Dennis Hof was pronounced dead in his private residence at his Love Ranch brothel west of Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
A Nevada brothel owner and reality TV star who died last month after fashioning himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican candidate has won a heavily GOP state legislative district.

Dennis Hof defeated Democratic educator Lesia Romanov on Tuesday in the race for Nevada's 36th Assembly District, which includes rural communities and large stretches of desert in the southern part of the state. County officials will appoint a Republican to take his place in the seat.

Hof was found dead Oct. 16 after a weekend of parties celebrating his 72nd birthday. Officials are still determining his cause of death, but they don't suspect foul play.

Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada, the only state that allows them to legally operate.

He also starred in the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse" and wrote a book titled "The Art of the Pimp," akin to Trump's book "The Art of the Deal."

Hof was found dead at his Love Ranch brothel about an hour outside Las Vegas. His body was discovered by porn actor Ron Jeremy and a prostitute at the brothel.

Hof had spent the four previous days partying with notables from the sex industry and political world celebrating his 72nd birthday.

The brothel where his body was found is where NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious in 2015.

About 20 brothels operate in Nevada, mostly in rural areas. They're banned in the counties that contain Las Vegas and Reno. The state doesn't publicize how many are open, and most owners keep a much lower profile than Hof did.
Hof ran for office in 2016 as a Libertarian but lost the race.

This year, he ran as a Republican and earned backing from Trump associate Roger Stone and tax-cut activist Grover Norquist.

He upended Nevada politics this summer when he ousted an incumbent Republican lawmaker in a primary, celebrating at an election night party with "Hollywood Madam" Heidi Fleiss.

He said an anti-brothel push and regulatory problems he faced this year were political retribution.

Nevada's 36th Assembly District has long been a Republican-held seat.

The sprawling assembly district that touches both California and Utah and includes the Nevada National Security Site where nuclear weapons were once tested.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticslamar odomprostitutionu.s. & worldelection 2018vote 2018Nevada
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Rain, 2-page ballot blamed for polling problems at NYC precincts
Democrat Ned Lamont elected next governor of Connecticut
LIVE: Trump responds to midterm election results
These women made history on Tuesday
More Politics
Top Stories
Driver in crash that killed Broadway star's child kills self
Officials: Middle school teacher commits suicide in classroom
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at day care
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' wants a hug
Fire burning in Upper East Side building
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC movie theater
LIVE: Trump responds to midterm election results
Show More
Democrat Ned Lamont elected next governor of Connecticut
Max Rose upsets Dan Donovan, NYC's only GOP congressman
Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Man accused of stealing LGBT flags from LI church 6 times
Man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place
More News