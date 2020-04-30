Coronavirus News: Fmr. NY Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos to be released from prison

Skelos still has more than two years remaining on his 51-month prison sentence for a host of charges, including bribery and extortion.
He had been staying at the federal prison at Otisville, New York.
The prison has a medium-security facility and an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp.
The 72-year-old will serve out the rest of his sentence from home.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address