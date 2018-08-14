POLITICS

Debate date set for Cuomo, Nixon in New York governor race

Dave Evans reports on the future debate between challenger Cynthia Nixon and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

NEW YORK --
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democratic primary challenger Cynthia Nixon are set to debate late this month after a back-and-forth over the faceoff.

Both campaigns said Monday their candidates agreed to debate Aug. 29 at Hofstra University, with WCBS-TV hosting.

The two-term incumbent governor refused to debate his Democratic primary opponent four years ago. Nixon has urged Cuomo for months to debate her and recently said he didn't "want to have an honest debate."

He pledged months ago to debate but declined earlier invitations that she accepted. With only a month to go before the primary, Cuomo's campaign said last week it was still reviewing options and looked forward to "a robust debate."

Former "Sex and the City" star Nixon is making her first run for office.

