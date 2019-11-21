2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Joe Biden pushes for Obamacare reform over Medicare for all

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is continuing to push for modifications to Obama-era health care reforms over the holistic "Medicare for all" proposals from two of his Democratic presidential rivals.

In Wednesday night's Democratic debate, Biden argued that voters are hesitant to make the transformative, government-backed changes pushed by candidates including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Biden says he doesn't want to force anyone to give up private health insurance.

Warren says that she wants to "bring as many people in and get as much help to the American people as fast as we can."

When questioning came to Sanders, he responded: "Thank you, I wrote the damn bill."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmedicaredebatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Dem debate: Gabbard criticizes Clinton, spars with Harris
Democratic debate revives clashes over 'Medicare for All'
The Countdown: Trump likely front and center of 5th Democratic debate
'Stop and frisk' was wrong, Bloomberg says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen slashed in the face, leg outside Bronx high school
10-year-old boy shot at NJ high school football game dies
Mold, bugs and roaches: Tenants could be forced out of NJ building
Impeachment hearings takeaways: `Everyone was in the loop'
Woman facing lewdness charges after 3 stepkids see her topless
Democratic debate revives clashes over 'Medicare for All'
Police identify woman whose body was found in Hudson River
Show More
Syracuse U: Report of supremacist manifesto was likely hoax
Manhattan man's death confirmed as 2nd in NY linked to vaping
Brooklyn teacher one of 40 nationwide to win education award
Dash cam captures moment train slams into car on tracks in NJ
Man shot in neck after dispute near NYC school
More TOP STORIES News