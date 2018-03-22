POLITICS

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and Republican Sen. Jeff Flake battle it out, in snowball fight

Senators Cory Booker and Jeff Flake had a snowball duel.

WASHINGTON (WABC) --
With all the infighting in Washington, it was bound to happen eventually, and Thursday, there was a duel at the U.S. Capitol building.

But in this case, it was just a snowball duel.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Arizona Senator Jeff Flake started the day with a snowball fight on the East Lawn.

Booker tweeted about the showdown, evoking memories of another famous duel.


It was a tense partisan battle between Booker, the Democrat, and the Republican Flake, and in the end, it was Flake who walked away the victor as Booker conceded defeat.

Booker was gracious in defeat however, buying pizza for Senator Flake's staff, though he said at least one pizza would be vegan.

