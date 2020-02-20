2020 presidential election

Democratic candidates sound off on possibility of contested convention during Nevada debate

LAS VEGAS -- Bernie Sanders is the only Democratic candidate on the debate stage who thinks the candidate with the most delegates should win the party's presidential nomination even if he or she doesn't have a majority.

His rivals on Wednesday night in Las Vegas say the party should follow its rules at the Democratic convention rather than handing the nomination to someone without 50% of delegates.

It sets up a clash should the primary season end without a clear winner, giving way to a contested convention. Delegates are picked up through state parties and caucuses, and party rules state a candidate needs a majority to become the nominee.

If no candidate hits that threshold initially, superdelegates would be allowed to vote on a second ballot. They include members of Congress and other party leaders. Sanders' campaign fought in 2016 to eliminate superdelegate votes in the first stage after the majority of them sided with Hillary Clinton.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersdebatedemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Buttigieg calls out Bloomberg, Sanders as 'most polarizing figures' in race
Sanders says he's 'disowning' his sexist backers
Klobuchar says Myon Burrell case should be reviewed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
Family wants justice after 19-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC
8 killed in shootings in Germany, suspect dead
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
Search on for gunman after man, woman shot in Queens
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
NYC daycare shuts down suddenly, leaving parents scrambling
Show More
Police release video of man who stole $18K of paintings in NYC
Mother arrested after newborn's body found in wooded area in NY
Harry, Meghan to begin new life on March 31
Another arrest made after 2 fatal shootings in NYC delis
Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke fatally shot at Hollywood home
More TOP STORIES News