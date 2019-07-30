Democratic Debate: The Countdown looks at round 2

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is counting down to the second debate for the Democratic Presidential primary candidates in the 2020 election.The 20 candidates will be divided between two nights of debate Tuesday and Wednesday.Bill Ritter is joined by political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News political director Rick Klein to talk about the candidates' strategies for this round of the debates.In this episode of "The Countdown," the experts will predict who will still be standing after this round.Klein predicts only half of the candidates, or less, will still be standing for ABC's debate in September.That means this week's debate could be the last chance for many of the candidates who still need to boost their fundraising numbers and their polling standing.----------