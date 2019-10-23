Politics

Schumer: Democrats will attempt to overturn tax deduction cap

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON -- Senate Democrats are attempting to repeal an IRS regulation that is designed to keep people from exceeding the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions.

Democrats will force a vote, scheduled for Wednesday, to overturn the regulation through the Congressional Review Act, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The vote takes aim at an IRS rule from June that prohibits states from creating charitable funds that taxpayers can contribute to in exchange for a state tax credit. The workaround gave residents in some states a way to get around the limit on so-called SALT deductions. The 2017 GOP tax overhaul limited the amount of state and local taxes that taxpayers can write off.

The Democrats' measure would use what has been a rarely successful legislative tool to overturn a regulation. The Congressional Review Act gave Congress the ability to overturn recently issued federal rules with a simple majority of both chambers of Congress and approval of the president.

"I think we are very, very close," Schumer said.

He said Americans living in suburban neighborhoods in high-tax states, like New York and California, are already paying some of the highest property and school taxes in the nation and "for the federal government to then penalize them is so unfair."

"The devastation in New York is very, very bad," Schumer said, adding that it is also affecting "many Republican states."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.irstaxessenatedemocratscharles schumer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man douses himself in gasoline near World Trade Center: Police
'Get outta my Dunkin': 3 subdue armed robber at LI Dunkin Donuts
NYC dean accused of having sex with 15-year-old in her home
Teen victim runs into high school for help after being shot in NJ
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Man robbed at gunpoint in NYC barbershop chair
NYC man says metal bolt crashed onto car from train tracks above
Show More
Bruce Springsteen surprises NJ moviegoers in his hometown
Trailer hauling 5 cars, including Porsche, stolen in NYC
Henry Thomas, star of 'E.T.', arrested for DUI
Diplomat: President Trump linked Ukraine aid to demand for probe
Outrage in NJ town after slurs, urination at HS football game
More TOP STORIES News