2020 presidential election

Despite threats, foreign hackers didn't disrupt 2020 election, officials say

By Eric Tucker, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials found no evidence that foreign actors changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process in last November's presidential election, according to government reports Tuesday affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Joe Biden.

But U.S. officials say they did track a "broader array" of foreign countries who took steps to influence the election than in past cycles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations aimed at harming Biden's candidacy and supporting Republican Donald Trump, the incumbent, but Russian hackers did not make persistent efforts to break into election infrastructure, unlike past elections, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Iran, for its part, conducted a covert influence campaign aimed at undermining Trump's reelection prospects, according to the intelligence report, while China did not meddle on either side in a likely reflection of its desire for a stable relationship with the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumprussiavote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionchinau.s. & worldelectionsecurity
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Grand jury in GA expected to convene in Trump election probe
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
McConnell says he'd 'absolutely' support Trump as 2024 GOP nominee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
3 dead, including child, after plane crashes into car in Fla.
Woman slashed across hand while walking home in NYC
What we can expect as the Tri-State reopens
AccuWeather: There's some snow in the forecast
French bulldogs place 2nd in top 10 most popular dog breeds
Watch as man brazenly fires shots into Queens apartment building
Show More
NYC looks to decriminalize sex work, Queens to dismiss 700 cases
NY hunger strike to raise awareness for workers denied COVID relief
Teens detained at border for months before reuniting with mom
COVID NYC Update: Shakespeare in the Park returning this summer
Newark Airport workers getting vaccinated as NJ expands eligibility
More TOP STORIES News