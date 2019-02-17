POLITICS

Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner released from prison

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) leaves federal court following his sentencing, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

AYER, Massachusetts --
Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner has been released from federal prison in Massachusetts.

The New York Democrat, a once-rising star who also ran for mayor, was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017.

He began serving a 21-month prison sentence that November at the Federal Medical Center Devens, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston in Ayer, Massachusetts.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website now shows Weiner is in the custody of its Residential Re-entry Management office in Brooklyn, New York. It's not immediately clear when he was transferred and where he's currently staying. Emails were sent to the bureau, federal court in New York and Weiner's lawyer requesting comment.

The bureau website shows Weiner is slated to complete his sentence May 14

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsanthony weinersextingprisonNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
State Department: Heather Nauert out as pick for UN ambassador
President Trump declares national emergency over border wall
Blame game after Amazon cancels plans to build HQ in NYC
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
More Politics
Top Stories
2nd suspect arraigned in connection with death of NYPD detective
Man charged with murder in stabbing deaths of parents in NJ home
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry mix expected
Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Shows go on after manhole blasts force NYC theater evacuations
Rikers correction officer dies after crash on Cross Bronx
Vandals break window at synagogue in Brooklyn
Dad accidentally shoots himself at daughter's birthday party
Show More
False report of gun causes panic at airport in Florida
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Beloved dog stolen out of man's car in Scarsdale
Massive tanker truck fire shuts down stretch of CT highway
Met to return prized artifact after learning it was stolen
More News