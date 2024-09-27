Iranians allegedly accessed data and files from the accounts of Trump advisers.

Justice Department charges 3 Iranians over their involvement in Trump campaign emails hack

The Justice Department unsealed an indictment Friday charging three Iranians over their alleged involvement in the hack of emails from former President Donald Trump's campaign.

The Justice Department unsealed an indictment Friday charging three Iranians over their alleged involvement in the hack of emails from former President Donald Trump's campaign.

The Justice Department unsealed an indictment Friday charging three Iranians over their alleged involvement in the hack of emails from former President Donald Trump's campaign.

The Justice Department unsealed an indictment Friday charging three Iranians over their alleged involvement in the hack of emails from former President Donald Trump's campaign.

The Justice Department unsealed an indictment Friday charging three Iranians over their alleged involvement in the hack of emails from former President Donald Trump's campaign.

Federal law enforcement officials had been set to announce criminal charges in connection with the alleged hack, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The Iranians allegedly gained access to data and files taken from the email accounts of Trump advisers, which included internal documents used to vet Trump's perspective running mate, the sources said.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks at Trump Tower in New York, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Seth Wenig

The Trump campaign, as victims, would be notified of any criminal charges that happen, as is standard Department of Justice practice.

Sources tell ABC News the Trump campaign has been informed.

A Justice Department official declined to comment when reached by ABC News.

A Trump campaign spokesperson also declined to comment.