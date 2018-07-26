POLITICS

Donald Trump Jr., wife in New York City court for divorce hearing

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge congratulated Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Thursday for resolving child custody issues as they proceed toward divorce. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK --
A New York judge congratulated Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa, Thursday for resolving child custody issues as they proceed toward divorce.

State Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz began a brief proceeding in open court by saying he understood that they had agreed to resolve all issues regarding their five children and parental rights.

Lawyers said they expected a written agreement on child custody would be completed in several weeks.

"I congratulate you for working those things out," Katz told the couple, who stood before the judge, separated by their lawyers, though they entered and left court together.

Katz said they were blocking the children "from what could have been an invasive legal process."

The initial court appearance, which lasted less than 10 minutes, came after Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March. Though the action was initially listed as uncontested, it was later changed to a contested action.

Norman Heller, a lawyer for Donald Trump Jr., said the couple also expects to quickly resolve financial conflicts because there were "only a few issues left" to resolve.

Katz offered them his help "to bridge any of those gaps."

"I can help resolve those issues," he said.

The couple arrived at the courthouse an hour early and walked into the courtroom from the same doorway as the judge, who entered just before them.

As they positioned themselves in front of the judge, Trump Jr. smiled toward his wife. Appearing relaxed, they each smiled at points throughout the proceeding.

The Trumps were married in 2005. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March. Afterward, they said in a joint statement that they will "always have tremendous respect for each other."

The 2007 birth of the couple's first child made Donald Trump Sr. a grandfather a decade before he became president.

Former Fox News Channel personality Kimberly Guilfoyle recently left the network amid news that she's dating Trump Jr. She has joined a super PAC supporting the president.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trump jrdivorcepoliticsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
NYC to rotate speed cameras after school zone program expires
Radio hosts suspended for calling NJ official 'turban man' on air
'We are human beings:' Couple speaks out after ICE detention
Radio hosts facing heat for calling NJ Attorney General 'turban man'
More Politics
Top Stories
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
'We are human beings:' Couple speaks out after ICE detention
Bronx doctor apologizes for posts on white nationalist sites
Show More
Target apologizes for fake CBGB awning
894 apartments without water at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Mom out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
Decision to house rabid kitten comes back to bite family
Radio hosts suspended for calling NJ official 'turban man' on air
More News