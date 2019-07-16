Politics

Demonstrators shut down Manhattan intersection to protest ICE

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Demonstrators shut down a busy Manhattan intersection Monday to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, and President Donald Trump.

The group 'Rise and Resist' blocked the intersection at 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue.

They said they are out to resist and disrupt any government actions that threaten democracy, equality and civil liberties.

Some protesters sat in the street, blocking traffic, and police made dozens of arrests.

The demonstration caused major traffic backups during rush hour for drivers headed south on Fifth Avenue.

