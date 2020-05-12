Coronavirus update: Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify at Senate COVID-19 hearing: LIVE

Dr. Anthony Fauci has voiced concern that the country will "start to see little spikes that turn into outbreaks" if states start the reopening process prematurely."I've expressed my concern that if some areas, cities, states, or what have you jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up, without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks," Fauci explained."The consequences could be really serious, particularly -- and this is something that I think we also should pay attention to -- that states, even if they're doing it at an appropriate pace, which many of them are and will, namely, a pace that's commensurate with the dynamics of the outbreak...there is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances, when you pull back on mitigation, you will see some cases appear," he added.In his opening remarks before a U.S. Senate panel, Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed the timeline for developing a coronavirus vaccine. Noting that there are currently multiple vaccines in development, Fauci said, "If we are successful, we hope to know that in the late fall and early winter."Fauci said some vaccine candidates are already being produced in mass quantities before they are approved so they can be distributed quickly if they are effective.Despite the rapid pace of work on vaccines, Fauci was offering no guarantees. He said, "The big unknown is efficacy.""I must warn that there's also the possibility of negative consequences, where certain vaccines can actually enhance the negative effect of the infection," he added.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is warning Congress that reopening the economy too soon during the coronavirus pandemic will result in "needless suffering and death."Fauci is among the health experts testifying Tuesday to a Senate panel. His testimony comes as President Donald Trump is praising states that are reopening after the prolonged lockdown aimed at controlling the virus's spread.Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn, chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said as the hearing opened that "what our country has done so far in testing is impressive, but not nearly enough."Fauci, a member of the coronavirus task force charged with shaping the response to COVID-19, which has killed tens of thousands of people in the U.S., is testifying via video conference after self-quarantining as a White House staffer tested positive for the virus.With the U.S. economy in free-fall and more than 30 million people unemployed, Trump has been pressuring states to reopen.Fauci, in a statement to The New York Times, warned that officials should adhere to federal guidelines for a phased reopening, including a "downward trajectory" of positive tests or documented cases of coronavirus over two weeks, robust contact tracing and "sentinel surveillance" testing of asymptomatic people in vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes."If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines ... then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country," Fauci wrote. "This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal."A recent Associated Press review determined that 17 states did not meet a key White House benchmark for loosening restrictions - a 14-day downward trajectory in new cases or positive test rates. Yet many of those have begun to reopen or are about to do so, including Alabama, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah.Of the 33 states that have had a 14-day downward trajectory of either cases or positive test rates, 25 are partially opened or moving to reopen within days, the AP analysis found. Other states that have not seen a 14-day decline, remain closed despite meeting some benchmarks.Fauci put himself in quarantine after a White House staffer tested positive for the virus. Alexander also put himself in quarantine after an aide tested positive.Besides Fauci, of the National Institutes of Health, the other experts include FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - both in self-quarantine-and Adm. Brett Giroir, the coronavirus "testing czar" at the Department of Health and Human Services.The health committee hearing offers a very different setting from the White House coronavirus task force briefings the administration witnesses have all participated in. Most significantly, Trump will not be controlling the agenda.Eyeing the November elections, Trump has been eager to restart the economy, urging on protesters who oppose their state governors' stay-at-home orders and expressing his own confidence that the coronavrius will fade away as summer advances and Americans return to work and other pursuits.The U.S. has seen at least 1.3 million infections and nearly 81,000 confirmed deaths from the virus, the highest toll in the world by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.Separately, one expert from the World Health Organization has already warned that some countries are "driving blind" into reopening their economies without having strong systems to track new outbreaks. And three countries that do have robust tracing systems - South Korea, Germany and China - have already seen new outbreaks after lockdown rules were relaxed.WHO's emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, said Germany and South Korea have good contact tracing that hopefully can detect and stop virus clusters before they get out of control. But he said other nations - which he did not name - have not effectively employed investigators to contact people who test positive, track down their contacts and get them into quarantine before they can spread the virus."Shutting your eyes and trying to drive through this blind is about as silly an equation as I've seen," Ryan said. "Certain countries are setting themselves up for some seriously blind driving over the next few months."Apple, Google, some U.S. states and European countries are developing contact-tracing apps that show whether someone has crossed paths with an infected person. But experts say the technology only supplements and does not replace labor-intensive human work.U.S. contact tracing remains a patchwork of approaches and readiness levels. States are hiring contact tracers but experts say tens of thousands will be needed across the country.Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 4.2 million people and killed over 286,000, including more than 150,000 in Europe, according to the Johns Hopkins tally. Experts believe those numbers are too low for a variety of reasons.