STATE OF THE UNION

Dreamers, sexual assault victims, San Juan mayor among Democrat guests for State of the Union

EMBED </>More Videos

Dreamers and supporters of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements are among the guests that will attend the State of the Union. (Reed Saxon/AP Photo | Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo)

Democrats hope to bring attention to immigration, sexual assault and Puerto Rico's ongoing recovery from Hurricane Maria through their guest list for President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address.

At least 24 House Democrats committed to bring DACA recipients known as Dreamers to the State of the Union, according to a list provided to ABC News. About 70 democratic lawmakers said they will bring sexual assault victims or women activists in support of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will bring San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, a critic to the government's response in aiding hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico.



On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell committed to bringing Cindy Garcia, the wife of Jorge Garcia, a man who was deported to Mexico after living in the U.S. for 30 years. Jorge, a father of two, was brought to the U.S. at the age of 10.


New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman will bring Rose Gunter in honor of her late aunt Recy Taylor, a black woman who was raped by six white men in 1944. Taylor bravely identified her attackers, but the men were not charged by two grand juries, in spite of a confession by one of the men, according to the New York Times.

Taylor died on December 29, 2017, at the age of 97. Her name was recently placed in the spotlight after Oprah Winfrey shared her story during her acceptance speech for the lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.



Two congressmen will bring transgender veterans in protest of Trump's transgender military ban. Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy has committed to bringing Army Staff Sgt. Patricia King and California Congressman Jared Huffman said he will bring Marine Corps veteran Lynda Bengtsson-Davis. Kennedy will deliver the Democratic response following Trump's speech.



Bill Nye, a critic of the Trump administration's environmental polices, will be the guest of Rep. Jim Bridenstine R-OK, Trump's nominee to head up NASA. Berdenstine, known for his past comments dismissing man-made causes for global warming, has developed a relationship with Nye, who said he is enjoying a "productive working relationship" with the congressman.

The president's special guests include small business owners, hurricane and wildfire first responders, veterans and two families whose young daughters were murdered by the MS-13 gang.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdemocratsdacaimmigrationmilitarytransgenderhurricanehurricane mariapuerto ricosexual assaultsexual harassmentstate of the union
Related
Who won't be at the State of the Union
STATE OF THE UNION
First lady fashion at the SOTU through the years
FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address
President Trump addresses mothers of teen girls killed by MS-13
Read the full text of Trump's State of the Union address
Trump's 2018 SOTU address is most-tweeted ever
More state of the union
POLITICS
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News