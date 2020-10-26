Early voting enters day 3 in New York City, what you should know

Hundreds of thousands of New Yorker devoted hours to exercise their right over the weekend.
Saturday marked the first day New York allowed early voting in a presidential election, and the lines wrapping around polling sites for hours showed the eagerness of voters.
Among those taking advantage of early voting was Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
She waited 90 minutes to vote Sunday in the Bronx where she's up for re-election.
Ocasio-Cortez is calling for early voting to be expanded.
"We've got so many people that are thrilled to vote. This is our first federal election, general election where we have early voting. We fought to have an extra early voting place and frankly, this also shows the success of early voting as well," she said.
The New York City board of elections tweeted that nearly 194,000 New Yorkers voted over the weekend.
This included more than 40,000 people showing up in both Manhattan and in the Queens.
The borough with the largest turnout is Brooklyn, with more than 61,000 voters.
That is just for the first two days of early voting.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is also expected to speak out Monday about the need for early voting reforms after seeing long lines over the weekend.
Early voting lasts until Nov. 1. There are eight days left until the November elections.
RELATED: New York officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system
Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center opened to voters for the first time ever. Lines there were long and voters were told it could be a three or four-hour wait.
60,000 people are expected to cast a vote there over the next week.
CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.
RELATED: New York early voting: What you need to know
