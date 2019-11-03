NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday marks the last day to vote early in New York, as the polls will close.
This is the first time the state has allowed early voting, with people able to cast votes at select polling locations instead of waiting until Election Day on Nov. 5.
Advocates hope the process means more people will turn out to vote.
All early voting locations throughout the borough were remaining open until 4 p.m. Sunday.
CLICK HERE to find your polling place.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio praised state lawmakers for "finally bringing New York state into the 21st century," after casting his ballot in Brooklyn.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation in January authorizing early voting and issued a statement encouraging New Yorkers to participate.
"Too many generations of New Yorkers have been discouraged from exercising their right to vote," Cuomo said in the statement, calling early voting one of several steps the state has taken to "break down barriers to democracy."
New York's rollout is happening in a relatively quiet election year, while the presidential contest looms in 2020. This year's ballots are filled mostly with races for county government, local judgeships, school boards and municipal government.
New York is among the last states to adopt early voting.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Early voting poll locations close Sunday in New York
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News