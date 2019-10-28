Early voting polling locations in NYC schools has some parents concerned

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Parents say early voting is happening at the expense of their kids in New York City.PS 116 is one of 33 schools citywide being used as early polling locations.Mayor Bill de Blasio cast his vote over the weekend joining more than 4,000 others in the city.In years past on Election Day, there were very long lines and hours-long waits at some polling places.New Yorkers now have up to nine days before Election Day to cast their ballot.But for nine schools in Manhattan, gyms and cafeterias will be off-limits to kids all week long.Instead, they will sit at their desks which means no gym class or regular school lunch.Parents also raised concerns about strangers walking through school buildings while students are present."We'll make sure buildings are secure. If there are sometimes some activities that go on at school that might not be as good because of early voting, I would honor up, I would argue that to make our democracy work, that is a sacrifice worth making," Mayor de Blasio said.There is a petition to stop early voting in schools for next year's presidential election.New York is among the last states to adopt early voting.All but 12 states already had it in some form. Texas was the first to implement in-person early voting in 1988. New York has long allowed absentee balloting, but only for a limited list of reasons, such as chronic illness or travel plans. Other states allow people to receive and mail in an absentee ballot without an excuse.Advocates hope early voting in New York will lift the state from among the bottom 10 states for voter turnout. They also hope the benefits outweigh the cost and headaches of keeping the polls open for more than a single day.(Some information from the Associated Press)----------