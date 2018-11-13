VOTE 2018

Election 2018 results: Kyrsten Sinema wins 1 week later; check out midterm races still being watched

EMBED </>More Videos

Republican Martha McSally conceded to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Arizona Senate race on Monday, ending one of the few races whose outcome was still uncertain.

Republican Martha McSally conceded to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Arizona Senate race on Monday, ending one of the few races whose outcome was still uncertain.

Here are the most high-profile races that have not yet been officially called or that are undergoing recounts one week later:

  • Florida governor: Ron DeSantis (R) vs. Andrew Gillum (D): Though DeSantis was initially declared the winner, more votes came in putting Gillum less than a half of a point behind. This triggered a machine recount under Florida law. If the machine recount, which must be completed by Nov. 15, shows Gillum only a quarter of a point behind or less, there will be a hand recount.
  • Georgia governor: Stacey Abrams (D) vs. Brian Kemp (R): As provisional ballots continue to be counted, a federal judge has ruled that Georgia must not certify the election results before Friday at 5 p.m. Abrams would need a net gain of about 21,000 votes to force a Dec. 4 runoff, AP reports.
  • Florida Senate: Bill Nelson (D) vs. Rick Scott (R): Though Nelson, the incumbent, initially appeared to concede, more votes came in putting him less than a half of a point behind. The same state law that triggered a recount in the Florida governor race has also triggered a recount in this race.


Meanwhile, some of the races that were expected to be tight or to have a lasting impact were called during election night or shortly after.

Here are the results of races with broader political significance that are officially over or that have been projected by ABC News.


The Associated Press, ABC News and FiveThirtyEight contributed to this report.

MORE MIDTERMS COVERAGE

These candidates made history during midterms
Health care, immigration high on voters' minds, AP survey
Celebrities, political figures head to the polls on Tuesday
Pelosi says Democrats will strive for bipartisanship
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection 2018vote 2018electionvotingu.s. & worldrepublicansdemocratsted cruzbeto o'rourke
VOTE 2018
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
Election Results: Democrats take House, GOP holds Senate
Democrat Ned Lamont elected next governor of Connecticut
These women made history on Tuesday
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
Trump joins world leaders to mark 100 years since WWI
Congresswoman-elect Ocasio-Cortez says she can't afford DC apartment
Trump limits asylum, says migrants must 'have merit'
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: First of 2 storms arrives
Baby found abandoned at Brooklyn construction site
Amazon selects NYC as 1 of 2 new headquarters
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Parents of Chris Watts speak out after his murder plea deal
CNN sues Trump, aides over suspending reporter's press pass
NY man accused of taking pictures, video up victims' skirts
Man wanted for shoplifting shrimp on Long Island
Show More
Suspect arrested in Huntington teen sex assault
Nets' Caris LeVert in hospital after gruesome landing on his right leg
Taffy trouble: Jersey Shore staple files for bankruptcy
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Video shows woman with cane pulled to ground, robbed
More News