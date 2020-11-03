vote 2020

Vote 2020: Watch Eyewitness News Live Coverage of the election results

Watch election results with Eyewitness News beginning at 8:00 p.m.
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News will be streaming Vote 2020 co-anchored coverage with Sandra Bookman and Joe Torres right here and on our apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Millions of American are voting on Election Day in addition to the more than 97 million early votes that were cast. Nationally, voters cast 70.9% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election prior to Tuesday.

A number of states may not project a winner tonight because the count of the early ballots will take longer. While the popular vote is the deciding factor in most elections, it is the Electoral College count that decides the outcome of the presidential race. 270 electoral votes of the total 538 up for grabs.

11 states are seen as key battleground states between Trump and Biden: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.


6:00 p.m.
Polls have closed in Indiana and Kentucky.

Key Local Races

New York
Republican U.S. Rep. Peter King's impending retirement after nearly three decades as the aggrieved voice of bridge and tunnel New Yorkers has set off a scramble for control of his suburban Long Island swing district, with outside groups pouring in millions of dollars. King's chosen successor, State Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino, faces Democrat Jackie Gordon, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who moved to the U.S. from the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica when she was 7.

New Jersey

The big statewide question is whether to legalize marijuana. If approved, Public Question No. 1 would legalize cannabis for adults 21 and older. The program will be regulated by the same commission that oversees New Jersey's medical cannabis businesses, and the recreational cannabis products would be subject to the state sales tax (currently 6.625%).

Connecticut
The big focus is whether Democrats will keep or expand control of the state legislature.

More local election results can be found here.

You can also watch election results coverage live on Channel 7. At 7 p.m., ABC News will kick off its primetime coverage of Election Night. Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City and will be joined by "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and "ABC News Live Prime" anchor Linsey Davis.

